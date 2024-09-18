Turchia: 37 condanne per spionaggio a favore del Mossad

epa11312021 Turkish riot police secure the area after a group of protesters was arrested as they tried to reach Taksim Square during the International Labor Day in Istanbul, Turkey, 01 May 2024. Thousands of protesters, including members of the main labor unions and leftist groups, gathered for a rally to reach Istanbul's Taksim Square as Turkish police sealed off the central square to prevent May Day demonstrations. The security measures came a day after Interior Minister Yerlikaya said authorities had designated 40 areas for May Day celebrations, excluding Taksim Square. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN