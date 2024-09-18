Turchia: 37 condanne per spionaggio a favore del Mossad
ISTANBUL, 18 SET - Un tribunale turco ha condannato 37 persone accusate di avere condotto attività di spionaggio a favore dei servizi segreti israeliani Mossad a pene che vanno dai 6 ad oltre 8 anni di reclusione. Nell'ambito di un processo dove erano imputate 57 persone detenute nei mesi scorsi con l'accusa di spionaggio per il Mossad, 35 sono state condannate a 6 anni e 8 mesi di reclusione e altre due a 8 anni e 4 mesi di carcere per "avere ottenuto illegalmente informazioni ai fini di spionaggio", mentre gli altri imputati sono stati assolti, riferisce la tv di Stato Trt.
