Turchia: 340 arresti dopo le proteste per il sindaco curdo

epa11257828 Supporters of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM) celebrate after the Supreme electoral Board (YSK) changed their decision about revoking the mandate of newly elected oppposition party mayor Abdullah Zeydan, in Van, eastern Turkey, 03 April 2024. Pro-Kurdish mayoral election winner in the eastern city of Van, Abdullah Zeydan, was reinstated by Turkey's electoral authorities after the annulment of his victory sparked altercations. Zeydan, who is from a pro-Kurdish Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party had won the elections for the mayoral position in Van but the Turkish electoral authorities announced on 02 April, that his mandate was revoked and his position would be instead filled by his runner-up, a candidate from the Justice and Development Party of President Erdogan. EPA/METIN YOKSU