Tuffo da record nel Sole per sonda Parker alla vigilia di Natale

epa06002070 Dr. Eugene Parker, the S. Chandrasekhar Distinguished Service Professor Emeritus in the Department of Astronomy and Astrophysics at the University of Chicago, holds up a model presented to him at the introduction of the Parker Solar Probe at the William Eckhardt Research Center Research Center at the University of Chicago in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 31 May 2017. The probe, named for Parker who first predicted the existence of solar wind, is scheduled to launch in 2018 and is to fly into the corona of the sun at an altitude as close as 3.9 million miles (6.2 million kilometers) as it studies the science of the sun. EPA/TANNEN MAURY