Trump: 'Zelensky venditore, ogni volta lascia Usa con miliardi'

epa11411268 Former President Donald Trump delivers remarks, during his 78th birthday, at Club 47 USA in the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, USA, 14 June 2024. Club 47 USA, Inc is a corporation created in 2018 to support the agenda and re-election of former president Trump who turned 78 on 14 June 2024. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH