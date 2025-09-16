Trump, 'Zelensky dovrà fare un accordo'

epa12056123 epa12056107 A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) meeting with US President Donald J. Trump (L) in Saint Peter's Cathedral prior to the funeral Mass of Pope Francis in Saint Peter's Square in Vatican City, 26 April 2025. Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday, 21 April 2025, at the age of 88. EPA/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES EPA-EFE/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALESHANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES