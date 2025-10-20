Trump, visiterò la Cina all'inizio del prossimo anno
epa12391102 US President Donald J. Trump speaks to the media in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 19 September 2025. In his remarks the president discussed the looming government shutdown and his two hour discussion with President Xi of China concerning Tik Tok. EPA/Aaron Schwartz / POOL
AA
WASHINGTON, 20 OTT - Donald Trump ha detto che visiterà la Cina "all'inizio del prossimo anno" durante un incontro con il premier australiano Anthony Albanese.
