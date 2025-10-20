Trump vince in appello su Guardia Nazionale a Portland
epa12301244 National Guard troops are stationed in Washington, DC, USA, 14 August 2025. US President Donald Trump, for the first time in history, has activated approximately 800 members of the District of Columbia National Guard along with federal agents from the FBI, DEA, ICE and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), to join the federalized Metropolitan Police Department in policing the city. EPA/ANNA ROSE LAYDEN
WASHINGTON, 20 OTT - Una corte d'appello federale ha dato disco verde al presidente Donald Trump per schierare la Guardia Nazionale a Portland, in Oregon, ribaltando la sentenza di un giudice che vietava alla sua amministrazione di inviare truppe in città. Il tycoon ha già mobilitato i riservisti anche a Los Angeles, Washington Dc e Chicago, città quest'ultima dove un giudice ha bloccato la mossa del commander in chief.
