Trump, 'un presidente deve avere l'immunità'
epa11300371 Former President Donald Trump sits in a Manhattan Criminal Courtroom with members of his legal team for the continuation of his hush money trial in New York, USA, 25 April 2024. Trump is facing 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. EPA/Spencer Platt / POOL
NEW YORK, 25 APR - Donald Trump si è fermato a sorpresa in un cantiere di New York prima di tornare in tribunale per il processo per i soldi alla pornostar. "Un presidente deve avere l'immunità. Se non ce l'ha, è come un avere un presidente cerimoniale", ha detto Trump, secondo quanto riportano i media americani. La Corte Suprema ascolterà oggi le argomentazioni sull'immunità totale chiesta dall'ex presidente.
