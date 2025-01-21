Trump, senza un accordo Putin distrugge la Russia

epa11840139 US President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd in Emancipation Hall as Vice-President JD Vance (Back) looks on at the US Capitol after Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2025. Trump was sworn in for a second term as president of the United States on 20 January. The presidential inauguration was held indoors due to extreme cold temperatures in DC. EPA/BONNIE CASH / POOL