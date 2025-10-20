Trump, se Hamas romperà la tregua sarà annientato
epa12461305 US President Donald Trump walks from the Oval Office to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 17 October 2025. President Trump is traveling to Florida for the weekend. EPA/SHAWN THEW
AA
WASHINGTON, 20 OTT - "Se Hamas romperà la tregua sarà annientato". Lo ha detto Donald Trump ribadendo che non ci saranno "militari americani a Gaza".
