Trump scrive a Herzog, 'concedi la grazia a Netanyahu'

epa12451020 US President Donald Trump (L) speaks with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, in Jerusalem, Israel, 13 October 2025. Hamas handed over the 20 surviving Israeli hostages on October 13 under a ceasefire agreement, as the US president and other world leaders geared up for a summit on Gaza. The releases are part of a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US president, with Israel due in return to free nearly 2,000 detainees held in its jails in exchange. EPA/JALAA MAREY / POOL