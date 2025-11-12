Trump scrive a Herzog, 'concedi la grazia a Netanyahu'

Giornale di Brescia
epa12451020 US President Donald Trump (L) speaks with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, in Jerusalem, Israel, 13 October 2025. Hamas handed over the 20 surviving Israeli hostages on October 13 under a ceasefire agreement, as the US president and other world leaders geared up for a summit on Gaza. The releases are part of a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US president, with Israel due in return to free nearly 2,000 detainees held in its jails in exchange. EPA/JALAA MAREY / POOL
TEL AVIV, 12 NOV - Il presidente israeliano Isaac Herzog ha ricevuto stamattina una lettera di Donald Trump in cui lo invita a concedere la grazia al premier Benyamin Netanyahu, definendo il processo a suo carico "politico e ingiustificato". Lo riferisce Channel 12 pubblicando la missiva. Trump aveva già avanzato la stessa richiesta a Herzog durante la sua visita in Israele un mese fa, in occasione dell'accordo di cessate il fuoco con Hamas.

