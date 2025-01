Trump reinserisce Houthi nella lista dei gruppi terroristici

epa11844756 A protester shouts slogans while carrying a mock rocket during a pro-Palestinian rally in Sana'a, Yemen, 22 January 2025. Yemen's Houthis have vowed to limit their Red Sea attacks to Israel-linked vessels during a Gaza ceasefire deal reached by Israel and Hamas, threatening to keep up their missile-drone attacks against Israel in support of the Palestinians in case Israel backtracks from it, Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi has said in a televised speech. Israel and Hamas implemented the first phase of a hostage release and ceasefire deal on 19 January 2025. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB