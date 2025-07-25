Trump, quello con l'Ue sarà l'accordo più grande di tutti
epa12261471 US President Donald Trump departs from the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 25 July 2025. President Trump is due to visit Scotland for a 4-day visit where he is due to visit his golf courses and met with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. EPA/WILL OLIVER / POOL
WASHINGTON, 25 LUG - "L'accordo sui dazi con l'Ue sarà quello più grande di tutti". Lo ha detto Donald Trump in Scozia.
