Trump, probabilmente ai negoziati servono un paio di giorni
epa12433163 US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, USA, 05 October 2025. Unions representing hundreds of thousands of federal workers have asked a US judge to immediately prevent the Trump administration from carrying out mass firings during the government shutdown while they press a legal challenge. EPA/GRAEME SLOAN / POOL
AA
WASHINGTON, 05 OTT - "Le negoziazioni sono in corso proprio adesso - probabilmente ci vorranno un paio di giorni": lo ha detto Donald Trump parlando con i reporter.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti