Giornale di Brescia
Abbonati
Italia e Estero

Trump, parlerò molto presto con Putin

epa07679035 Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and US President Donald J. Trump (R) meet on the sidelines of the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, 28 June 2019. The summit gathers leaders from 19 countries and the European Union to discuss topics such as global economy, trade and investment, innovation and employment. EPA/MICHAEL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL
epa07679035 Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and US President Donald J. Trump (R) meet on the sidelines of the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, 28 June 2019. The summit gathers leaders from 19 countries and the European Union to discuss topics such as global economy, trade and investment, innovation and employment. EPA/MICHAEL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL
AA

WASHINGTON, 20 GEN - Donald Trump ha detto che "parlerà molto presto" con Vladimir Putin anche se non sa ancora quando. Il presidente ha ribadito che la guerra in Ucraina "deve finire".

Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia

Condividi l'articolo

Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato

Argomenti
WASHINGTON

Suggeriti per te