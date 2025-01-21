Trump, parlerò molto presto con Putin
epa07679035 Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and US President Donald J. Trump (R) meet on the sidelines of the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, 28 June 2019. The summit gathers leaders from 19 countries and the European Union to discuss topics such as global economy, trade and investment, innovation and employment. EPA/MICHAEL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL
AA
WASHINGTON, 20 GEN - Donald Trump ha detto che "parlerà molto presto" con Vladimir Putin anche se non sa ancora quando. Il presidente ha ribadito che la guerra in Ucraina "deve finire".
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti