Italia e Estero

Trump, ora abbiamo il controllo totale dei cieli sull'Iran

KANANASKIS, 17 GIU - Con un post un po' criptico su Truth, Donald Trump dichiara che "ora abbiamo il controllo completo e totale dei cieli sopra l'Iran". "L'Iran - scrive - disponeva di buoni sistemi di tracciamento aereo e di altra attrezzatura difensiva, e in abbondanza, ma non può competere con la "roba" ideata, progettata e costruita in America. Nessuno lo fa meglio della cara, vecchia Usa".

  3. Ricarica la pagina se necessario