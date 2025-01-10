Trump, 'oggi una farsa spregevole, farò appello comunque'

epa11816911 Former US President and president-elect Donald Trump (R) and his attorney Todd Blanche appear on a screen remotely for a sentencing hearing in Trump's hush money criminal case in front of New York State Judge Juan Merchan at Manhattan criminal court in New York, USA, 10 January 2025. The US Supreme Court cleared the way for Trump's sentencing in his hush money criminal case he prepares to begin his second term in office. EPA/JEENAH MOON / POOL