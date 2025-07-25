Trump, non vedo l'ora di incontrare von der Leyen domenica
epa12261468 US President Donald Trump talks to the media as he departs from the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 25 July 2025. President Trump is due to visit Scotland for a 4-day visit where he is due to visit his golf courses and met with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. EPA/WILL OLIVER / POOL
AA
WASHINGTON, 25 LUG - "Non vedo l'ora di incontrare Ursula von der Leyen domenica, è una donna molto rispettata". Lo ha detto Donald Trump al suo arrivo in Scozia.
