Trump non esclude di indagare Biden, 'non si è dato la grazia'

epa11840215 US President Donald Trump (2-R) and first lady Melania Trump (R) say goodbye to former President Joe Biden (2-L) and former first lady Jill Biden (L), as they walk towards Marine One during the 2025 Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC., USA, 20 January 2025. US President-elect Donald Trump was sworn in for a second term as president of the United States on 20 January. The presidential inauguration will be held indoors due to extreme cold temperatures in DC. EPA/JACK GRUBER / POOL