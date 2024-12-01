Trump nomina Kash Patel capo dell'Fbi
epa11389243 Trump loyalist Kash Patel is seen on a monitor behind US Attorney General Merrick Garland as Garland testifies before the Republican controlled House Judiciary Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, 04 June 2024. Weeks ago, the same committee voted to hold Garland in contempt of Congress for not providing audio recordings of President Biden's interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur. Republicans also alleged the Biden administration was involved in the conviction of former President Trump on 34 felonies for falsifying business records. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
WASHINGTON, 30 NOV - Donald Trump ha annunciato su Truth che nominerà come direttore dell'Fbi Kash Patel, che durante la sua prima presidenza ha ricoperto il ruolo di chief of staff al dipartimento della difesa, di vicedirettore della National Intelligence e direttore senior per l'antiterrorismo al Consiglio per la sicurezza nazionale.
