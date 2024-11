Trump nomina come capo della Cia John Ratcliffe

epa08521718 Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe departs a Senate Intelligence Committee briefing on reports that Russia offered bounties to the Taliban for killing US troops in Afghanistan in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 01 July 2020. Though US President Donald J. Trump denies being briefed on the matter, numerous news outlets report the information was included in the president’s daily briefing document dearlier in the year. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO