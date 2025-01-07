Trump loda stop fact-checking, Meta ha fatto molto strada
(FILES) This file illustration photo taken on January 12, 2023 in Toulouse, southwestern France, shows a tablet displaying the logo of the company Meta. - Facebook and Instagram owner Meta will launch a paid subscription service allowing users to verify their accounts, among other features, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on February 19, 2023. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)
AA
WASHINGTON, 07 GEN - Donald Trump plaude alla decisione del ceo di Meta Mark Zuckerberg di cessare il fact-checking. "Penso che Meta abbia fatto molta strada, l'uomo (Zuckerberg, ndr) e' impressionante", ha detto in conferenza stampa.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti