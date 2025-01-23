Giornale di Brescia
Trump, 'il green deal un imbroglio, comprate le auto che volete'

epa11837514 US President-elect Donald Trump addresses supporters at a rally at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 19 January 2025. President-elect Donald Trump, who defeated Joe Biden to become the 47th president of the United States, will be inaugurated on 20 January, though all of the planned outdoor ceremonies and events have been cancelled due to a forecast of extreme cold temperatures. EPA/WILL OLIVER
WASHINGTON, 23 GEN - "L'industria green è un imbroglio. Lasceremo che la gente compri le auto che vuole". Lo ha detto Donald Trump in video collegamento al Forum di Davos.

WASHINGTON

