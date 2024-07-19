Trump, ho parlato con Zelensky, metterò fine alla guerra
epa11486885 Republican presidential nominee Donald J. Trump reacts on stage at the end of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 19 July 2024. The convention comes days after a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man attempted to assassinate former president and current Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. The 2024 Republican National Convention is being held from 15 to 18 July, in which delegates of the United States' Republican Party select the party's nominees for president and vice president in the 2024 United States presidential election. EPA/JUSTIN LANE
AA
NEW YORK, 19 LUG - "Ho avuto una conversazione molto buona con il presidente dell'Ucraina Volodymyr Zelensky": "come prossimo presidente porterò la pace nel mondo e metterò fine alla guerra che è costata molte vite umane e che ha devastato molto famiglie innocenti". Lo ha detto Donald Trump su Truth.
