Giornale di Brescia
Abbonati
Italia e Estero

Trump, Hamas ha accettato alcune cose molto importanti

epa12433909 US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House after exiting Marine One in Washington, DC, USA, 05 October 2025. Unions representing hundreds of thousands of federal workers have asked a US judge to immediately prevent the Trump administration from carrying out mass firings during the government shutdown while they press a legal challenge. EPA/GRAEME SLOAN / POOL
epa12433909 US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House after exiting Marine One in Washington, DC, USA, 05 October 2025. Unions representing hundreds of thousands of federal workers have asked a US judge to immediately prevent the Trump administration from carrying out mass firings during the government shutdown while they press a legal challenge. EPA/GRAEME SLOAN / POOL
AA

WASHINGTON, 06 OTT - Donald Trump afferma che Hamas "ha accettato alcune cose molto importanti" e che "avremo un accordo presto".

Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia

Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato

Argomenti
WASHINGTON

Suggeriti per te

Caricamento...
Caricamento...
Caricamento...

Disattiva il tuo AdBlocker

La pubblicità è fondamentale per sostenere il nostro lavoro e permetterci di offrirti un giornalismo di qualità. Ti invitiamo a disattivare il blocco pubblicitario per continuare a navigare su Giornale di Brescia e supportare il nostro impegno. Grazie per la comprensione.

Ecco come disattivare gli AdBlocker più diffusi
AdBlock
Ghostery
UBlock
  1. Clicca l’icona dell’AdBlocker nella toolbar del browser
  2. Nel popup che si apre trovi le informazioni per disattivare il servizio
  3. Ricarica la pagina se necessario