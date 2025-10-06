Trump, Hamas ha accettato alcune cose molto importanti
epa12433909 US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House after exiting Marine One in Washington, DC, USA, 05 October 2025. Unions representing hundreds of thousands of federal workers have asked a US judge to immediately prevent the Trump administration from carrying out mass firings during the government shutdown while they press a legal challenge. EPA/GRAEME SLOAN / POOL
AA
WASHINGTON, 06 OTT - Donald Trump afferma che Hamas "ha accettato alcune cose molto importanti" e che "avremo un accordo presto".
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti