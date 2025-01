Trump ha invitato anche Bolsonaro al suo insediamento

epa08290203 Handout picture provided by the Brazilian Presidency showing President Jair Bolsonaro (R), along with his Press Secretary, Fabio Wajngarten (2-L, partially obscured), during a meeting with US President Donald Trump (L), at the Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, USA, 07 March 2020 (issued 12 March 2020). US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is not 'concerned' about the possibility of contracting the coronavirus after the Brazilian government's press chief, Fabio Wajngarten was diagnosed with the disease, with whom he met and posed for a photo on 07 March. EPA/Alan Santos/Brazilian Presidency HANDOUT /EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES