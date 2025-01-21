Trump firma ordine esecutivo per mettere fine allo ius soli
epa11840750 US President Donald Trump (C) with US Vice President JD Vance (2-L) as he signs a series of executive actions on stage during a presidential inaugural event at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2025. Earlier today Trump was sworn in for a second term as president of the United States in the rotunda of the US Capitol, though the ceremonies and events surrounding the presidential inauguration were moved indoors due to extreme cold temperatures. EPA/ALLISON DINNER
AA
WASHINGTON, 20 GEN - Donald Trump ha firmato, nello Studio Ovale, l'ordine esecutivo per mettere fine al diritto di cittadinanza per nascita, stabilito dalla Costituzione americana.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti