Trump firma l'ordine per l'uscita degli Usa da Oms
epa11840749 US President Donald Trump signs a series of executive actions on stage during a presidential inaugural event at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2025. Earlier today Trump was sworn in for a second term as president of the United States in the rotunda of the US Capitol, though the ceremonies and events surrounding the presidential inauguration were moved indoors due to extreme cold temperatures. EPA/ALLISON DINNER
WASHINGTON, 20 GEN - Donald Trump ha firmato, nello Studio Ovale, l'ordine esecutivo per uscire dall'Organizzazione mondiale della Sanità, come durante il primo mandato.
