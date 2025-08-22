Giornale di Brescia
Abbonati
Italia e Estero

Trump, far vedere Putin e Zelensky come unire olio e aceto

epa12308712 A handout photo made available by the Presidential Press Service shows United States President Donald J Trump (R) meets President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky (L) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 18 August 2025. European Leaders are at the White House in support of President Zelenskyy following President Trump’s meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia in Anchorage, Alaska, USA, on August 15, 2025. EPA/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
epa12308712 A handout photo made available by the Presidential Press Service shows United States President Donald J Trump (R) meets President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky (L) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 18 August 2025. European Leaders are at the White House in support of President Zelenskyy following President Trump’s meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia in Anchorage, Alaska, USA, on August 15, 2025. EPA/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA

NEW YORK, 22 AGO - Fa incontrare Vladimir Putin e Volodymyr Zelensky è come mescolare "l'olio e l'aceto". Lo ha detto Donald Trump.

Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia

Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato

Argomenti
NEW YORK

Suggeriti per te

Caricamento...
Caricamento...
Caricamento...

Disattiva il tuo AdBlocker

La pubblicità è fondamentale per sostenere il nostro lavoro e permetterci di offrirti un giornalismo di qualità. Ti invitiamo a disattivare il blocco pubblicitario per continuare a navigare su Giornale di Brescia e supportare il nostro impegno. Grazie per la comprensione.

Ecco come disattivare gli AdBlocker più diffusi
AdBlock
Ghostery
UBlock
  1. Clicca l’icona dell’AdBlocker nella toolbar del browser
  2. Nel popup che si apre trovi le informazioni per disattivare il servizio
  3. Ricarica la pagina se necessario