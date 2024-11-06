Trump di poco avanti in Pennsylvania a metà spoglio

epa11704295 A Republican Party election monitor (R) watches a Fulton County Department of Registration & Elections worker (L) pull memory cards for tabulation from Early Voting machines at the county's new Elections Hub and Operations Center in Union City, Georgia, USA, 05 November 2024. Voters across the country are casting ballots today for President of the United States in a tightly contested race between Republican presidential candidate Donald J. Trump and Democratic presidential candidate US Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as for candidates in Senate and Congressional races. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER