Trump, con Obama conversazioni 'pazze' al funerale di Carter

epa11815100 Former US President Barack Obama (L) and President-elect Donald Trump (C) speak ahead of the state funeral services for former US President Jimmy Carter at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, USA, 09 January 2025. Carter, the 39th US president, died at age 100 in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, on 29 December 2024. EPA/RICKY CARIOTI / POOL
AA

WASHINGTON, 20 GEN - "Tutti vogliono sapere che ci siamo detti con Obama, conversazioni pazze". Così ha scherzato Donald Trump sull'ormai famosa conversazione con l'ex presidente ai funerali di Jimmy Carter.

