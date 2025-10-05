Giornale di Brescia
Abbonati
Italia e Estero

Trump, buona idea Putin di estendere accordo armi nucleari

epa12416918 US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs the White House for a meeting with military leaders at Quantico Marine Base in Washington, DC, USA, 30 September 2025. The president answered questions about the gathering, saying 'We have our real warriors over there. And when they're not good, when we don't think they're our warriors, you know what happened? We say you're fired.' EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
epa12416918 US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs the White House for a meeting with military leaders at Quantico Marine Base in Washington, DC, USA, 30 September 2025. The president answered questions about the gathering, saying 'We have our real warriors over there. And when they're not good, when we don't think they're our warriors, you know what happened? We say you're fired.' EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
AA

WASHINGTON, 05 OTT - "Sembra una buona idea": Donald Trump ha risposto cosi' ai reporter che gli chiedevano cosa pensasse dell'idea di Putin di estendere per un anno l'accordo sulle armi nucleari.

Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia

Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato

Argomenti
WASHINGTON

Suggeriti per te

Caricamento...
Caricamento...
Caricamento...

Disattiva il tuo AdBlocker

La pubblicità è fondamentale per sostenere il nostro lavoro e permetterci di offrirti un giornalismo di qualità. Ti invitiamo a disattivare il blocco pubblicitario per continuare a navigare su Giornale di Brescia e supportare il nostro impegno. Grazie per la comprensione.

Ecco come disattivare gli AdBlocker più diffusi
AdBlock
Ghostery
UBlock
  1. Clicca l’icona dell’AdBlocker nella toolbar del browser
  2. Nel popup che si apre trovi le informazioni per disattivare il servizio
  3. Ricarica la pagina se necessario