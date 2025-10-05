Trump, buona idea Putin di estendere accordo armi nucleari
epa12416918 US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs the White House for a meeting with military leaders at Quantico Marine Base in Washington, DC, USA, 30 September 2025. The president answered questions about the gathering, saying 'We have our real warriors over there. And when they're not good, when we don't think they're our warriors, you know what happened? We say you're fired.' EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
AA
WASHINGTON, 05 OTT - "Sembra una buona idea": Donald Trump ha risposto cosi' ai reporter che gli chiedevano cosa pensasse dell'idea di Putin di estendere per un anno l'accordo sulle armi nucleari.
