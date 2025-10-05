Trump, Bibi d'accordo su stop bombardamenti e piano pace
WASHINGTON, 05 OTT - "Si', Bibi e' d'accordo": Donald Trump ha risposto così in una intervista alla Cnn quando gli è stato chiesto se il primo ministro israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu fosse d'accordo nell'interrompere i bombardamenti a Gaza e sostenere la visione più ampia degli Stati Uniti per la pace nella Striscia.
