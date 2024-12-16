Giornale di Brescia
Italia e Estero

Trump, basta carneficina Ucraina, parleremo con Putin e Zelensky

epa11629045 A handout picture made available by the Ukraine Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Republican presidential candidate Donald J. Trump (R), during their meeting in the Trump Tower in New York, New York, USA, 27 September 2024. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the USA on 22 September 2024 to meet with top officials and present his plan to stop the war with Russia. EPA/UKRAINE PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA

NEW YORK, 16 DIC - "La carneficina in Ucraina deve finire. Parleremo con il presidente russo Vladimir Putin e il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky". Lo ha detto Donald Trump. "Zelesnky vuole la pace", ha aggiunto Trump.

