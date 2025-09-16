Trump avverte Hamas, grossi problemi se usa scudi umani
epa12380533 Smoke rises as a result of an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of Gaza City as seen from the Israeli side of the border, 15 September 2025. More than 64,900 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
NEW YORK, 16 SET - Donald Trump avverte Hamas: avrà "grossi problemi" se utilizzerà scudi umani. Il presidente già nelle ultime ore aveva avvertito l'organizzazione a non usare gli ostaggi come scudi umani.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti