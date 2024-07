Trump avanti a Kamala Harris in 4 stati chiave

epa11494844 US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Boule Social Justice Town Hall and Luncheon at the Zeta Phi Beta 2024 Grand Boule in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA, 24 July 2024. US President Joe Biden announced on 21 July that he would no longer seek re-election and endorsed Vice President Harris to be the Democratic presidential nominee for the US elections in November 2024. EPA/BRIAN SPURLOCK