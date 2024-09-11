Trump attacca Taylor Swift per l'endorsement a Harris
epa11593494 American singer Taylor Swift (L) and American Football player Travis Kelce attends the men's final match of the US Open Tennis Championships, between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Taylor Fritz of the United States, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 08 September 2024. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO
WASHINGTON, 11 SET - Donald Trump attacca la pop star Taylor Swift, che ieri ha espresso il suo endorsement per Kamala Harris, affermando che "pagherà il prezzo" del sostegno alla vicepresidente Usa nella corsa alla Casa Bianca.
