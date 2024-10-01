Trump attacca Biden-Harris, nessuno al comando in Usa
epa11634202 Republican presidential candidate Donald J. Trump (C) speaks while touring damaged areas from Hurricane Helene in Valdosta, Georgia, USA, 30 September 2024. Many parts of the southeastern portion of the United States were affected by heavy rains and wind brought by the storm, which has killed nearly 100 people and left hundreds of thousands without power. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER
WASHINGTON, 01 OTT - Donald Trump attacca Joe Biden e Kamala Harris sulla minaccia di un imminente attacco iraniano a Israele: "Il mondo è in fiamme e sta andando fuori controllo. Non abbiamo una leadership, nessuno che gestisca il Paese. Abbiamo un presidente inesistente Biden e una vicepresidente completamente assente, Kamala Harris, che è troppo impegnata a raccogliere fondi a San Francisco, una città che lei e Gavin Newscum (così chiama il governatore della California Newsom; 'scum' vuol dire feccia) hanno totalmente distrutto, e a organizzare finte foto opportunity. Nessuno è al comando e non è nemmeno chiaro chi sia più confuso: Biden o Kamala".
