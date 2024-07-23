Trump, assolutamente pronto a dibattito con Kamala Harris
epa11489731 Supporters listen as Republican vice presidential nominee Senator JD Vance (not pictured) speaks at the first joint rally for Republican presidential nominee Donald J. Trump and himself at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, 20 July 2024. EPA/ALLISON DINNER
AA
NEW YORK, 23 LUG - Donald Trump è "assolutamente" pronto a dibattito con Kamala Harris. Lo ha detto lo stesso ex presidente.
