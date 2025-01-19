Trump arrivato a Washington, al via le celebrazioni
epa11834724 People on the National Mall with the US Capitol in the background in Washington, DC, USA, 18 January 2025. President-elect Donald Trump, who defeated Joe Biden to become the 47th president of the United States, will be inaugurated on Monday 20 January, though all of the carefully planned outdoor ceremonies and events have been cancelled due to a forecast of extremely cold temperatures. EPA/JUSTIN LANE
WASHINGTON, 18 GEN - Il presidente-eletto Donald Trump è arrivato a Washington, dove nelle prossime ore inizieranno una serie di celebrazioni che culmineranno con il giuramento del 20 gennaio. Trump è accompagnato dalla moglie Melania e dal figlio Barron. Nelle prossime ore sarà al cimitero di Arlington mentre nella serata italiana terrà alla Capital Arena il suo ultimo comizio da presidente-eletto, il primo a Washington dal 6 gennaio.
