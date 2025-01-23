Trump alle aziende, 'producete in Usa o dovrete pagare dazi'
epa11642584 Former US president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump gestures after speaking to the news media with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (not pictured) in the wake of damage and recovery from Hurricane Helene in Evans, Georgia, USA, 04 October 2024. The Augusta area suffered major damage after Helene swept through. Trump is running against Democratic US Vice President Kamala Harris. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER
AA
NEW YORK, 23 GEN - "Il mio messaggio alle aziende è chiaro: producete in America. Se non lo farete, dovrete pagare i dazi". Lo ha detto Donald Trump.
