Trump, accordo a Gaza, gli ostaggi rilasciati tra poco

epa11823043 Protesters holding pictures of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza demonstrate outside the Israeli Knesset, the Israeli parliament, calling for their release in Jerusalem, 14 January 2025. According to the Israeli army (IDF) spokesperson, around 100 Israeli hostages remain in captivity in the Gaza Strip, including the bodies of 33 confirmed dead. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
WASHINGTON, 15 GEN - "Gli ostaggi di Hamas saranno rilasciati tra poco". Lo ha detto Donald Trump su Truth annunciando l'accordo per Gaza.

WASHINGTON

