Trovato in Botswana uno dei diamanti più grandi del mondo

epa09762150 Model Stephany Martins displays the 'De Beers Cullinan Blue' diamond during a press preview at Sotheby's in New York, New York, USA, 15 February 2022. The gem, with 15.10 carats, is the largest blue diamond to ever appear at auction and is estimated to sell for 48 million USD (42.2 million EUR) during an auction at Sotheby's Hong Kong in April 2022. EPA/JUSTIN LANE