Troppi turisti per una foto, barriera bloccherà vista Monte Fuji

epaselect epa11268946 Factories are seen before Mount Fuji in Fuji, Shizuoka prefecture, Japan, 25 May 2023 (issued 10 April 2024). On 10 April 2024, the Bank of Japan released data showing that the producer price index rose 0.2 percent from the previous month as the export price index gained 0.3 percent while the import price index fell 0.5 percent from the previous month. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON