Treno pendolari urta carrello della manutenzione, nessun ferito

A train departing from Bergamo and heading to Milan Central Station hit an abandoned railway maintenance trolley along the line. The accident occurred near the Treviglio Ovest station, in the province of Bergamo. No injuries were reported among the approximately 90 passengers on board at the time of the collision. The railway line was closed for investigations. Treviglio, Italy, 22 March 2024. ANSA/MICHELE MARAVIGLIA