Tre soldati israeliani uccisi in attacco a confine con Gaza
epa11319517 Israeli soldiers and paramedics gather near the Kerem Shalom crossing, at the border with the Gaza Strip ,southern Israel, 05 May 2024. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), approximately 10 projectile launches were identified crossing from the area adjacent to the Rafah Crossing toward the area of Kerem Shalom on 05 May. The Kerem Shalom crossing is currently closed to the passage of humanitarian aid trucks, the IDF added. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
ROMA, 05 MAG - Le forze armate israeliane (Idf) hanno reso noto che tre soldati sono stati uccisi nell'attacco lanciato da Hamas contro Kerem Shalom, al confine con Gaza e poco lontano da Rafah. Secondo il comunicato dell'esercito israeliano, tre soldati sono stati uccisi e nove sono rimasti feriti da colpi di mortaio. Alcuni proiettili hanno colpito infrastrutture militari e civili, inclusa una casa nel kibbutz di Kerem Shalom, afferma la nota.
