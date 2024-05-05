Tre soldati israeliani uccisi in attacco a confine con Gaza

epa11319517 Israeli soldiers and paramedics gather near the Kerem Shalom crossing, at the border with the Gaza Strip ,southern Israel, 05 May 2024. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), approximately 10 projectile launches were identified crossing from the area adjacent to the Rafah Crossing toward the area of Kerem Shalom on 05 May. The Kerem Shalom crossing is currently closed to the passage of humanitarian aid trucks, the IDF added. EPA/ABIR SULTAN