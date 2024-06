Tre ragazzini devastano azienda e tentano di incendiarla

epa10653047 Edouard Cortes makes keys to solidify the sets for the strcucture of the medieval choir frame for Notre Dame de Paris during a press visit at the installations of Ateliers Perrault in Saint Laurent de la Plaine, France, 25 May 2023. Ateliers Perrault and Remy Desmonts Carpentry are responsible for the reconstruction of the medieval choir frame of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris following its destruction by fire on 15 April 2019. Twenty-two carpenters from all over France have been working together for the past four years to rebuild the carpentry in the traditional way to reopen the cathedral before the end of 2024. EPA/TERESA SUAREZ