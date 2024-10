Tre morti in crollo edificio a Santander, probabile fuga di gas

epa11684501 Emergency services work at the site of a gas explosion and the collapse of a building in Santander, northern Spain, 26 October 2024. At least three people died after a building collapsed due to a gas explosion during the early hours on 26 October, according to the Cantabrian government delegate Eugenia Gomez de Diego, while ten residents of the damaged building and the adjoining buildings had to be taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and multiple fractures. EPA/PEDRO PUENTE HOYOS