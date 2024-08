Tour Vespucci: in 63mila a Tokyo, quasi 25 mila visite a bordo

epa11564129 The Italian Navy ship 'Amerigo Vespucci' upon its arrival at the port of Tokyo, Japan, 25 August 2024. The historic sailing ship and school of the Italian Navy is in the midst of a world tour that began in Genoa, Italy, in July 2023 and will take the ship to 31 countries and more than 30 ports on five continents. In just over a year, the ship has sailed almost 30,400 miles to Tokyo. In the last leg, which was the longest of the tour, Vespucci sailed to Japan from Honolulu, Hawaii, Usa, covering 3,630 miles. EPA/ALESSANDRO LIBRI