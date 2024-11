Tornano all'Isola di Pasqua i manufatti Rapa Nui del Kon-Tiki

epa11718344 Laura Tarita Rapu Alarcon (L) of delegation from Easter Island and the Chilean authorities at the Kon-Tiki Museum in Oslo, Norway, 12 November 2024 (issued 13 November 2024). A delegation from Chile/Rapa Nui is on three-day visit to Oslo to return human remains from The Kon-Tiki Museum to Chile's Ester Island/Rapa Nui, a museum statement stated on 13 November. There are around 5,600 objects brought by Norwegian adventurer and ethnographer Thor Heyerdahl from Easter Island during 1950’s expedition, including human remains and archaeological artefacts, many are stored and displayed at The Kon-Tiki Museum. Some of the artefacts have been returned in 1986 and 2006, before an agreement on returning the objects from The Kon-Tiki Museum to Rapa Nui was signed in 2019. EPA/LISE ASERUD NORWAY OUT